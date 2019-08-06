UrduPoint.com
Public Transport Fares Increased

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:51 PM

After a surge in petroleum prices, transporters have increased the fares up to Rs. 30 from Raja Bazar to Kallar Saydian

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :After a surge in petroleum prices, transporters have increased the fares up to Rs. 30 from Raja Bazar to Kallar Saydian.

According to details, Earlier the fare from Raja Bazar to Kallar Saydian was Rs. 70 but after the increase in petroleum prices transporters at their own increased the fare to Rs. 100. This situation often results in exchange of hot words between transporters and commuters when the passengers are not ready to accept fare increase by the transporters.

Husnain, A resident of Kallar Saydian said that transporters were already charging extra money as they did not reduce the fare when the petroleum price went down.

On other side, the district administration has directed the transporters to charge fixed fares from passengers, otherwise their route permits would be cancelled and they would be fined.

However, passengers at different bus stands maintained that authorities have yet again failed to take action against those transporters who overcharge as there is no mechanism to check fares.

