Public Transport Fares Increased Yet Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Public transport fares increased yet again

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Hazara on Friday increased the public transport fares for the second time during the last two weeks due to an increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) and petroleum products prices.

The District Administration notified the revised fares list of local and intercity routes in consultation with RTA.

According to the revised list, CNG-operated transport would charge 37 rupees from Abbottabad to Supply, Mandian, Nawanshahr, Dobhattar, Kakul Main Gate, Muslim Abad and Banda Amlok, and from Nawanshahr Banni to Ayub Medical Complex ( AMC).

Similarly, Abbottabad to Malik Pura fare has been increased to Rs 20, Abbottabad to Kakul village and Harno to Rs 50, Abbottabad to Mirpur and Dhamtoor to Rs 43, Abbottabad to Kalapul Murree Road and Salhad to 25 rupees and from Abbottabad to Banda Phugwarian to Rs 20.

Intercity transport fares have also been increased from Abbottabad to Mansehra, Rawalpindi, Haripur, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Public transport drivers are directed to paste the revised fare list on the windscreen of the vehicle to make sure it's visible to all commuters.

