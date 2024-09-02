Open Menu

Public Transport Fares Reduced By 2%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In a move to provide relief to the public following the government's decision to reduce the prices of petroleum products,the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA),Malik Muhammad Tahir, held a meeting with public and goods transporters on Monday.

During the meeting, it was agreed to immediately reduce fares by two percent.

The Secretary of the RTA stated that since the government has reduced the rates of diesel and petrol, transporters should also reduce their fares accordingly.

He further added that due to the decrease in petroleum product prices,the government of Punjab has directed a two percent reduction in both public and goods transport fares to ensure that the benefits reach the public.

It has been directed that banners indicating the fare reduction should be displayed at ticket booking points.

Passengers could register complaints in case of overcharging,the secretary DRTA added.

