Public transport owners reduced the inter-city/district travel fares

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) After a meeting with Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Regional Transport Authority Shah Mir Iqbal,

the public transport owners reduced inter-city/district travel fares.

Under the supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat, teams were

formed to ensure the implementation of new fares.

Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat visited General Bus and Wagon Stands Wagon, AC Coaster

and buses.

The secretary instructed owners that strict action would be taken

against them if they collected fares more than the fixed fares.