Public Transport Passengers Vaccinated At Murree Expressway Toll Plaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Public transport passengers vaccinated at Murree Expressway Toll Plaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :In its efforts to ensure obligatory vaccination regime, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) teams along with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Wednesday vaccinated hundreds of male and female passengers on public transport at Satra Meel Toll Plaza Muree Expressway.

During the inspection, the teams checked the vaccination status of passengers, drivers of public transport.

The teams also checked the vaccination certificates of customers, staff at restaurants and hotels alongside the Muree Expressway.

Besides sealing the public transport, heavy fines were also imposed on various hotels, restaurants for violating the vaccination standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The teams injected single shot of Sputnik and Moderna vaccine to the unvaccinated passengers, drivers, hotel staff and individuals on the spot.

Later, the NCOC teams along with district administration checked the vaccination status of owners, staff of restaurants, hotels at the Mall Road Murree.

Related Topics

Murree Hotel Road RTA Male

