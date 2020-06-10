UrduPoint.com
Public Transport Vehicles Impounded For Violating SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Public transport vehicles impounded for violating SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Wednesday impounded several public transport vehicles and fined Rs40,000 for not implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government.

  RTA secretary Waheed Ali Panhwer expedited action against public transport vehicles including vans and buses for violating SOPs.  The RTA with the help of acting Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Shamsul Arfeen visited Hala Naka, Hatri Bypass, Wadhu Wah Road and other areas and impounded vehicles on SOPs violation.  The RTA secretary warned that cases would be registered against those vehicles' owners which were found involved in violation of government SOPs.

