Public transport vehicles install CCTV cameras

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

On directives of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) owners of public transport vans and coaches plying between Nawabshah and Karachi have installed security cameras for the safety of passengers and the vehicles

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :On directives of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) owners of public transport vans and coaches plying between Nawabshah and Karachi have installed security cameras for the safety of passengers and the vehicles.

Addressing a program in this regard Sector Commander NHMP Sakrand sector, Sajjad Hussain Bhatti said that Motorway Police and transporters were equally responsible of taking steps for safer travel and safety of passengers, drivers and vehicles. He said that positive use of latest technology could help keeping eye on the criminal elements as well.

