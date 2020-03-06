Public transporters directed to reduce fares on inter-district routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malakand division has issued directives for public transporters to effect reduction in fares on inter-districts routes after cut in prices of petroleum products by the Federal government.

The authority has written letter to the deputy commissioners to strictly ensure in their respective districts that public transport, plying on inter-districts routes charged fares in line with fresh rates of petroleum products.

The RTA has further directed the TMOs offices to display the revised fares' list on the conspicuous places at the entrance of all bus terminals and stands situated in their respective jurisdiction.

The authority has also directed the concerned authorities to implement 50 percent concession which was permissible in the actual fares under the law for students of educational institutes, Islamic centers, disabled persons and senior citizens of 60 years or above.