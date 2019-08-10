Public transporters disappear despite double fare charges on Eid ul Adha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Heavy downpour and shortage of public transport Saturday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha vacations stranded passengers were trapped by the public transporter as fares raised up to double transport also disappeared from bus terminals in Abbottabad, stranded passengers were wandering in search of transport.

Transporters were charging fares at their own will and the people had no choice to reach their destinations except to pay the increased fares.

While talking to APP a commuter Amjad Ali said that he and his family was waiting for the bus at Abbottabad Lorry Adda from last three hours, earlier when we left home from Mandian then there was no local transport available on the road as owing to heavy rain flash flood blocked main Manshera road at several places. Amjad Ali stated that despite the double fare charge public transport is unavailable and the vehicles are less than half as compared to routine.

He said that profiteers also jumped in to get their share from the situation. Old buses and other vehicles those are not fit for long routes are being used, adding Amjad Ali disclosed.

Local passengers told to APP that local transporters are also charging an extra fare as "Eidi" while neither regional transport authority nor traffic police are taking any action to stop increased fares. They further said that from Abbottabad local transporters were charging 100 and 150 rupees for Manshera and in the same way on other routes transporters have also increased the fares and moreover the journey of 40 minutes takes two to three house as flash flood targeted by the heavy rain blocked roads.

Main bus terminal Abbottabad and all other bus terminals in the city were full of stranded passengers those were going to every part of the country waiting for the public transport.