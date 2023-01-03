UrduPoint.com

Public Transporters Doubled Fares After Closure Of CNG Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :After the ban of a month on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations owing to the low gas pressure during the peak winter season in Hazara division public transporters increased fares of all local and inter-district routes.

According to the details, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region has closed all CNG filling stations for a month, from 1st to 31st January 2023, due to prioritizing domestic consumers in providing gas.

Most of the public transport of the Hazara division including Suzuki vans, Toyota Hiace and others using CNG have stopped their service owing to the non-availability of the Sui gas and from the first working day of the year.

Commuters were wandering in search of public transport in every city and town of the region. Other transports that are using petrol were charging more than double.

Today, a delegation of the CNG filling station Association met with Commissioner Hazara division and presented a proposal to allow CNG stations for 9 hours from 9 pm to 6 am. According to the sources, commissioner Hazara replied to the visiting delegation that the SNGPL KP chapter is responsible for the issuing load management of the closure and opening plan of the CNG station, we can only send suggestions to them.

