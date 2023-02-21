UrduPoint.com

Public Transporters Of Hazara Reject Revised Fares List Of RTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Public transporters of Hazara reject revised fares list of RTA

Despite the notification of revised fares for intercity and inter-district transport by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) after the increase in petroleum products, public transporters of Hazara have started overcharging

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Despite the notification of revised fares for intercity and inter-district transport by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) after the increase in petroleum products, public transporters of Hazara have started overcharging.

The local transporters of Abbottabad, Hairpur, Manshera, and of other cities in the Hazara region have increased the fares for both intercity and local transport without the consultation of RTA.

Fare from Abbottabad to Qalandar Abad increased to Rs 60, Abbottabad to Mansehra Rs 120. The transporters also increased fares from 10 to 30 rupees on each local route between Havelian and Haripur. Similarly from Abbottabad city to Ayub Medical Complex public transporters are charging up to 60 rupees, while according to revised fares, it is only 37 rupees.

Earlier, the RTA notified revised fare list for public transport but no public transporter in the region is following the new fares list and overcharging. As a result of the illegal increase of fares, exchange of harsh words has become a routine matter in public transport vehicles.

The locals say that RTA has never played its role in regulating the fares in the Hazara division, unless people raised the issue or protested against the illegal increase.

They also demanded the KP government to take the notice of current increase in fares, and regulate the public transport fares with the consent of all stakeholders, including the public.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Abbottabad Vehicles RTA Mansehra Haripur Havelian All From Government

Recent Stories

Senate Finance Committee urges FBR for speedy disp ..

Senate Finance Committee urges FBR for speedy disposal of cases

21 seconds ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innova ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innovation Month 2023

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 16th edition o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 16th edition of IDEX 2023

7 minutes ago
 NCSW host consultative session on 'Gender and Digi ..

NCSW host consultative session on 'Gender and Digital Divide' in Pakistan

23 seconds ago
 Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 42, ..

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 42,310 - Ankara

2 minutes ago
 National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) or ..

National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) organizes seminar on Human Right ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.