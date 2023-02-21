Public transporters of Hazara reject revised fares list of RTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Despite the notification of revised fares for intercity and inter-district transport by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) after the increase in petroleum products, public transporters of Hazara have started overcharging.

The local transporters of Abbottabad, Hairpur, Manshera, and of other cities in the Hazara region have increased the fares for both intercity and local transport without the consultation of RTA.

Fare from Abbottabad to Qalandar Abad increased to Rs 60, Abbottabad to Mansehra Rs 120. The transporters also increased fares from 10 to 30 rupees on each local route between Havelian and Haripur. Similarly from Abbottabad city to Ayub Medical Complex public transporters are charging up to 60 rupees, while according to revised fares, it is only 37 rupees.

Earlier, the RTA notified revised fare list for public transport but no public transporter in the region is following the new fares list and overcharging. As a result of the illegal increase of fares, exchange of harsh words has become a routine matter in public transport vehicles.

The locals say that RTA has never played its role in regulating the fares in the Hazara division, unless people raised the issue or protested against the illegal increase.

They also demanded the KP government to take the notice of current increase in fares, and regulate the public transport fares with the consent of all stakeholders, including the public.