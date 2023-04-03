UrduPoint.com

Public Transporters Reject Revised Fares

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Despite the issuance of revised fare lists for local transport for the city's public transport after detailed deliberations of all stakeholders by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), local transporters have refused to reduce the midway fares.

According to the details, last week after a detailed deliberation between all stakeholders where following the demand of the citizens of Abbottabad, the Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority board Commissioner Hazara Division and members, including the Regional Police Officer (RPO), Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, and the President of Suzuki Transport Union had decided to set the local route fare according to the distance in a meeting.

The meeting decided to fix the fare according to distance while the fare of midway through main routes in the city was fixed at 20 rupees.

Commissioner Hazara also issued orders to immediately implement the revised fares in all four union councils of urban Abbottabad but still, public transporters were charging old fares from the commuters.

According to the new fare lists, 20 rupees will be charged for travelling from Abbottabad to Sethi Mosque, Kakul Main Gate, and Dobather. Whereas, a fare of 25 rupees has been set for commuting from Nawanshahr to Bypass Road, Bilal Town to Missile Chowk.

