Open Menu

Public Trust Key To Policing: CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 07:46 PM

Public trust key to policing: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has said that the core mission of the police is to win public trust through friendly, responsible, and professional behavior

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has said that the core mission of the police is to win public trust through friendly, responsible, and professional behavior.

He was addressing a group of newly inducted DSPs from Sindh province during their field attachment visit on Wednesday.

He highlighted that restoring public confidence is the foremost duty of every police officer, and urged young officers to uphold the dignity of the department by adopting a problem-solving approach within the bounds of the law.

DSP Headquarters Syed Jaffer Bukhari also spoke on the occasion, noting that while the police were working diligently to maintain law and order, more needed to be done to meet public expectations. He encouraged officers to go the extra mile and deliver their best within their jurisdictions.

Later, the visiting DSPs were briefed on the structure and functioning of various departments at the police headquarters, where the CPO noted that all units were operating effectively through close coordination.

Recent Stories

Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi fro ..

Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA

4 minutes ago
 Public trust key to policing: CPO

Public trust key to policing: CPO

4 minutes ago
 GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner

GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner

4 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 mill ..

ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 million in 5 operations

4 minutes ago
 Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says ..

Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says DC

4 minutes ago
 Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza ..

Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani

9 minutes ago
MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on pri ..

MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis

9 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muha ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pay tribu ..

9 minutes ago
 Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PT ..

Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders

9 minutes ago
 Murderer at large arrested

Murderer at large arrested

9 minutes ago
 IHC instructs AGP to nominate officer for briefing ..

IHC instructs AGP to nominate officer for briefing on missing person issue

1 minute ago
 World Bank Country Director meets Health Minister

World Bank Country Director meets Health Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan