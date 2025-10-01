Public Trust Key To Policing: CPO
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 07:46 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has said that the core mission of the police is to win public trust through friendly, responsible, and professional behavior.
He was addressing a group of newly inducted DSPs from Sindh province during their field attachment visit on Wednesday.
He highlighted that restoring public confidence is the foremost duty of every police officer, and urged young officers to uphold the dignity of the department by adopting a problem-solving approach within the bounds of the law.
DSP Headquarters Syed Jaffer Bukhari also spoke on the occasion, noting that while the police were working diligently to maintain law and order, more needed to be done to meet public expectations. He encouraged officers to go the extra mile and deliver their best within their jurisdictions.
Later, the visiting DSPs were briefed on the structure and functioning of various departments at the police headquarters, where the CPO noted that all units were operating effectively through close coordination.
