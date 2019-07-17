Public trust on police improving due to friendly culture: Chief Commissioner

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have ensured friendly police ecology in the city and trust of people on the force is improving due to vision of its leadership and decent attitude of its personnel.

It was stated by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamir Ali Ahmed at the concluding ceremony of the Police Summer Camp School here on Wednesday, said a press release.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan , DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, senior officials of the police and parents of the children were also present on the occasion.

He said that such activities were helpful for physical and mental health of children which also promote liaison of police officials with parents of the children.

The Chief Commissioner appreciated IGP Islamabad and his team for arranging this marvelous camp and said that such steps would restore the trust of people on police.

The initiated" Pehle Salam Phir Kalam" was bringing about a dramatic change in police culture and was ridging the gap between police and community, he maintained.

He hoped that Islamabad police would keep organizing such activities in future to promote good image of the force for the upcoming generation.

On the occasion, the IGP said that the aim of holding such camp in police vicinity was to bridge the police public gap.

He said ICT Police were striving to strengthen the police and community relations and also to acquaint the children with the police working.

Khan said that Islamabad police believed in continuity of practices to promote friendly police ecology and it started summer school in 2002 with 20 children to boost the public friendly image of the police.

It is the 17th summer school of ICT Police which was participated by more than 500 children and separate classes as well as lectures were arranged for them.

He said that many children could not get admission in this camp due to less number of seats which would be increased in the coming year.

The children were taught swimming, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, archery and obstacles' crossing by trained instructors.

He said children were our next generation and good image of the police department in their minds was crucial for strengthening friendly bonds.

The friendly attitude of Islamabad police was reflected during training in this summer school, he added.

He appreciated all police officials who endeavored and worked for organizing and success of this program.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat also lauded the police for holding this camp and assured full cooperation of district administration to promote such activities.

He said that the police was a role model for other law enforcement agencies and those children participating in this summer camp would remember it for whole life.

The parents of the Children thanked the police for arranging this healthy activity and hoped that liaison of police with public would further enhance in future to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city.

Later, the IGP presented a shield to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and thanked him for attending the ceremony.