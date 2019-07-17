UrduPoint.com
Public Trust On Police Improving Due To Friendly Culture; Says Chief Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Islamabad Police have ensured friendly police ecology in the city and trust of people on the force is improving due to vision of its leadership and decent attitude of its personnel

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Islamabad Police have ensured friendly police ecology in the city and trust of people on the force is improving due to vision of its leadership and decent attitude of its personnel.It was stated by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamir Ali Ahmed at the concluding ceremony of the Police Summer Camp School here on Wednesday.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan , DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, senior officials of Islamabad police and parents of the children were also present on the occasion.He said that such activities are helpful for physical and mental health of children which also promote liaison of police officials with parents of the children.

The Chief Commissioner appreciated IGP Islamabad and his team for arranging this marvelous camp and said that such steps would restore the trust of people on police. He further maintained that IGP Islamabad initiated" Pehle Salam Phir Kalam" is bringing about a dramatic change in police culture.

This step of IGP Islamabad is bridging the gap between police and community.He hoped that Islamabad police will keep organizing such activities in future to promote good image of the force for the upcoming generation.On the occasion, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan said the aim of holding such camp in police vicinity is to bridge the police - public gap.

He said ICT Police is striving to strengthen the police community relations and also to acquaint the children with the police working.IGP said that Islamabad police believe in continuity of practices to promote friendly police ecology and it started summer school in 2002 with 20 children to boost the public friendly image of Islamabad police.

It is the 17th summer school of ICT Police which was participated by more than 500 children and separate classes as well as lectures were arranged for them.

He said that many children could not get admission in this camp due to less number of seats which would be increased in the coming year.The children were taught swimming, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, archery and obstacles' crossing by trained instructors.Aamir Zulfiqar khan said that Islamabad police has started the campaign `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam - Phir Kalam) which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.He said children are our next generation and good image of the police department in their minds is crucial for strengthening friendly bonds.

The friendly attitude of Islamabad police is reflected during training in this summer school, he added.The IGP said that aim of holding such camp in police vicinity is to bridge the police -public gap and Islamabad Police is striving to strengthen the police community relations as well as to acquaint the children with the police working.Islamabad police chief said such summer School Camp would remain continue in the coming years due to very positive response.

He appreciated all police officials who endeavored and worked for organizing and success of this program.Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat also appreciated Islamabad police for holding his camp and assured full cooperation of district administration to promote such activities.He said that Islamabad Police is role model for other law enforcement agencies and those children participating in this summer camp would remember it for whole life.The parents of the Children thanked Islamabad police for arranging this healthy activity and hoped that liaison of police with public would further enhance in future to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city.Later, IGP Islamabad presented a shield to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and thanked him for attending the ceremony.

