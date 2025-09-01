Open Menu

Public Trust Will Not Be Betrayed:Haji Ali Madad Jatak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A large number of tribal elders, notables, and local residents called on Pakistan People’s Party Central Committee member and Member Provincial Assembly, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, at his residence.

During the meeting, the participants apprised Haji Ali Madad Jatak of the problems faced by the people of the area, including the lack of basic facilities.

The tribal elders remarked that it is the responsibility of public representatives to continue their efforts for resolving the issues of the people.

They lauded the public service of Haji Ali Madad Jatak and expressed the hope that he would continue to play vital role in the development and progress of the region.

Speaking to the delegations, Haji Ali Madad Jatak said that resolving public issues was his foremost priority and that he would continue to raise the people’s voice at every forum.

He added that practical steps were being taken for the provision of education, healthcare, employment, and other basic facilities, and that a new era of development would soon begin in the area.

He further stated that he would strive to live up to the trust reposed in him by the people.

Ali Madad Jatak also directed the concerned departments to take immediate measures for the resolution of public grievances in order to provide relief to the public.

