Public urged to adopt preventive measures against corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has urged public to adopt corona preventive measures and said that rate of infection could be increased if public Standard Operative Procedure were not followed properly.

He was talking to delegations of traders in Commissioner House Abottabad on Wednesday.

He said that people should support and help government to contain corona spread.

He said strict observance of corona SOPs are vital to control the spread o and added there is possibility of further strictness if the infection ratio increases.

He said that corona infection rate has ascended to ten percent form two percent during last three weeks that needs collective efforts from each and every member of society.

He also praised cooperation of Abottabad traders and said their suggestions and proposals regarding lockdown would be forwarded to concerned authorities.