Public urged to cooperate for successful polio campaign

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Deputy District Health Officer of Nowshera Warkan, Dr. Muhammad Idrees has called on the public to fully cooperate in making the polio vaccination campaign a success, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Dr. Muhammad Idrees emphasized the importance of protecting future generations from disability by cooperating with the polio vaccination teams.

"Inshallah, we will achieve the goal of immunizing all children up to the age of five," Dr.

Idrees stated.

He further stressed that it is a shared responsibility to ensure vaccination for children to prevent polio. "Children are our future, and it is our common duty to protect them from the polio virus," he said.

The health official appealed to all citizens to ensure that all children up to the age of five are vaccinated against polio. "All sections of the community must work together to make this campaign a success," he added.

