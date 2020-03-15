Public urged to ensure govt instructions against Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Public should ensure implementation on Government instructions to prevent coronavirus spread by closing schools, colleges, universities and seminaries as those are neither anti-Shariah nor against Allah's will.

A decree issued by Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan (Registered) Pakistan Ulema Council and leadership of Wafaq-ul-Masajid Madaris-e-Pakistan said leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council and leading religious scholars including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asad Zikriya, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Rafiq Jaami, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem,Maulana Shafi Qasmi,Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Mufti Umar Farooq, Mufti Imran Farooq, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Pir Asadullah Shah Jammali, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Hussain Darkhawsti and Maulana Shakilur Rehman Qasmi stated unanimously that precautionary instructions of the government for eradication of Coronavirus are in accordance of the teachings of Islamic Shariah, said a press release.

Clerics underlined that Coronavirus has turned into an pandemic and affecting the entire world.

It is required that everyone should seek precautionary measures to stay safe against this pandemic. Being Muslim, they should learn to have trust in Allah but they should also learn to seek precautionary measures.

On one occasion, Prophet of Allah Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) commenting about plague said if plague spread in a locality, one should neither allowed to leave that area nor people from out of that area should be allowed to come in that locality.

Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council stated that seeking precautionary measures is requirement of the teachings of Shariah.

Instructions and precautionary measures issued from government and Ministry of Health are in accordance of Islamic Shariah.

Religious scholars also stated that if the government on account of any reconciliation issues directives, it is mandatory for public to ensure implementation on the instructions of the state.

The pandemic Coronavirus could be very active in bigger gatherings; therefore the government has banned crowded weddings in wedding halls; however marriage functions could be limited at home with respective families.

The leadership also endorse instructions of the government to announce vacation in schools, colleges and varsities including seminaries up to April 5.

The Muftis of Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan also urged public to say Sunnah prayers at homes and required public to say Farz prayers in the mosques. The people also urged to perform Wudu (Ablution) at their homes. The Ulemas also demanded of prayer leaders to short Juma prayers as well as other daily prayers.

Ulemas and Mashaykh also announced that if the Coronavirus becomes more pandemic, people should abstain from making handshake.

In accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah, everyone should ensure implementation on instructions to keep safe one another against this pandemic.

Islamic Shariah required people not only to ensure their safety from possible pandemic but also required from people to ensure safety of others.

Ulemas-Mashaykh and Muftis have also urged public to ensure Astaghfar,recitation of Ayate Karima and striving for giving alms to needy ones to overcomethis pandemic.