Public urged to stay alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms, snowfall to lash Northern, Western areas from Mon to Sat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and snowfall in the northern and western regions of the country from Monday, 24th February, to Saturday, 1st March 2025, and urged the public to stay alert and monitor updates for safety.

In a weather advisory issued by NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), Islamabad, upper Punjab, the Pothohar Region, and central and southern/northeastern Punjab are expected to experience rain, wind, thunderstorms, and possible snowfall or hailstorms.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods in vulnerable areas. In Balochistan, rain, wind, and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over hills, are anticipated in the western, northwestern, and northern parts of the province, with flash flooding possible in susceptible regions.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is likely to see rain, wind, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, accompanied by snowfall over the hills in Upper and Western KP, including Malakand and Hazara Divisions.

The advisory warned of a strong westerly wave that impacted various regions of Pakistan from February 24 to March 1, 2025. The weather system brought rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and snowfall in the northern and western parts of the country.

The advisory warned that heavy rainfall in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) could trigger flash floods and landslides.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), rain, wind, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, along with snowfall over the hills, were expected, potentially disrupting travel and daily activities. Meanwhile, Sindh was forecasted to experience mostly cold and dry weather during the period.

The NDMA closely monitored the situation and coordinated with relevant authorities to ensure a timely response and mitigation efforts. Authorities also issued warnings about potential hazards, particularly the risk of heavy snowfall in Murree, Galliyat, and other northern regions, which could affect travellers and tourists.

The NDMA is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure prompt response and mitigation measures. Warnings have been issued about potential hazards linked to the weather system, especially the risk of heavy snowfall in Murree, Galliyat, and other northern areas, which could affect travellers and tourists. The NDMA urged the public to use the **"Pak NDMA Alert App"** for real-time weather updates before traveling.