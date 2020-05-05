UrduPoint.com
Public Urged To Stay Away From Electricity Installations In Rain Spell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

General people is advised to stay away from electricity installation in rainy spell as a little carelessness and negligence can cause fatal accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :General people is advised to stay away from electricity installation in rainy spell as a little carelessness and negligence can cause fatal accident.

The Power Division also asked the people not to hold the rope of cattle with poles or stay wire and in case of any emergency call at 118 or send SMS at 8118.

People could also lodge complaints at their concerned power distribution companies for prompt redressal of such issue, it further said.

Mean the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) also asked general public for observing precautionary measures during rain.

The IESCO appealed to follow following precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongings.

Do not touch naked wire and get repair defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc.

, put wooden piece, flapper or dari under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes.

Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use water pipe for it. Instruct children's to avoid going near electricity installations while playing.

Remain at least hundred feet away from high tension wires. Electrocuted person must be separated from wire with piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned IESCO staff.

In case of any emergency, the consumers should contact the concerned area's Complaint Office, SDO's or XEN's.

