Public urged to take precautionary measures against seasonal influenza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Experts on Sunday advised various precautionary measures while citing immunity-boosting methods to help people stay healthy as the majority of patients are getting infected with flu-causing viruses, like influenza, RSV, adenovirus, and rhinovirus, ahead of the winter season.

Talking to a private news channel, A specialist for a chest infection, Dr Rashid Dawood, said that most parts of the country, especially Karachi hospitals, are witnessing a surge in cases of 'the influenza virus', adding that we advised people to take precautions and not panic given the rise in influenza cases.

The doctor also encouraged the public to get vaccinated and adhere to precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the virus, thereby safeguarding their own well-being and that of the broader community and averting potential complications arising from influenza infections.

Every year, thousands of people are affected by seasonal fever or influenza, he said, adding that the virus infects and multiplies within the body’s cells and impacts the respiratory

system.

Though it is not fatal, it can sometimes lead to hospitalization, he feared. Typically, the flu does not endure for more than two weeks, and the infection recedes at an average pace depending on the type of flu virus. In some rare cases, the flu virus can also adversely affect overall health by infecting the lungs, ears, sinuses, etc.

“It is important to take extra care by following all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infection,” he added.

Dr suggested that people should primarily avoid visiting crowded places, which include markets, offices, and family gatherings, and, in unavoidable situations, should wear face masks, maintain hand hygiene, and practice respiratory etiquette.

He said the public should remember how we dealt with COVID-19 times, adding that the same things should apply again and cover their mouth while sneezing and coughing.

Replying to a question, he said that people with one or more of the following symptoms, like fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue, may be infected with influenza or another virus.

People with influenza-like symptoms should isolate and avoid close contact with other people, he said, adding that if this is not possible, the use of a face mask by people who are ill with influenza symptoms may help contain respiratory secretions when the person coughs or sneezes and lower the risk for infection among close contacts.

Dr Dawood said family members or others in the home or another non-healthcare setting are providing care for someone sick with influenza symptoms and who must have close contact (within one meter).

Citizens are also strongly advised to limit their interactions with large gatherings, maintain a healthy diet, get sufficient rest, and stay physically active, he added.