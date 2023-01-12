Public urged to use water judiciously for future of agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Speakers in a training workshop titled " Water Resource Management" have urged the public to use water judiciously for the survival of agriculture in the future.

The workshop was organized by the Agriculture Engineering department of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and the Society of Engineers and Technologists.

While comparing the water consumption behaviour of Australia and Pakistan, Assistant Director of Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Dr Akhtar Abbas said Australians were cautious about water, if people wash vehicles at home, they are fined by the government.

He also apprised the participants of new equipment and methods for the prudent use of water, adding that sensible use of water resources was of great importance to "cater to the needs of the growing population".

Chairman Agriculture department, Dr Safaraz Hashim underlined the need to use technology and modern methodology for ensuring water conservation. He said that his team would utilize all possible resources for securing the agriculture sector.

Addressing participants through a video link, Dr Sohail Rai introduced the modeling technology for the efficient use of water.

Stressing water was our lifeline, MNSUA VC, Asif Ali said, "We should use water wisely for the survival of agriculture in the future."