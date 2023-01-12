UrduPoint.com

Public Urged To Use Water Judiciously For Future Of Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Public urged to use water judiciously for future of agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Speakers in a training workshop titled " Water Resource Management" have urged the public to use water judiciously for the survival of agriculture in the future.

The workshop was organized by the Agriculture Engineering department of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and the Society of Engineers and Technologists.

While comparing the water consumption behaviour of Australia and Pakistan, Assistant Director of Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Dr Akhtar Abbas said Australians were cautious about water, if people wash vehicles at home, they are fined by the government.

He also apprised the participants of new equipment and methods for the prudent use of water, adding that sensible use of water resources was of great importance to "cater to the needs of the growing population".

Chairman Agriculture department, Dr Safaraz Hashim underlined the need to use technology and modern methodology for ensuring water conservation. He said that his team would utilize all possible resources for securing the agriculture sector.

Addressing participants through a video link, Dr Sohail Rai introduced the modeling technology for the efficient use of water.

Stressing water was our lifeline, MNSUA VC, Asif Ali said, "We should use water wisely for the survival of agriculture in the future."

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Technology Australia Water Agriculture Vehicles All Government

Recent Stories

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

21 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

3 hours ago
 flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

10 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.