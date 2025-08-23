Open Menu

Public Vigilance Urged As NDMA Warns Of Three Simultaneous Rain Systems From August 23 To 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Public vigilance urged as NDMA warns of three simultaneous rain systems from August 23 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday advised the citizens and authorities to stay alert following the issuance of a warning by the NDMA about three simultaneous rain-bearing systems expected to affect Pakistan from August 23 to August 30.

The NDMA, in a statement to a media news channel, highlighted that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning regarding the potential impact of three rain-bearing systems entering the

country.

According to technical team leader and spokesperson of the NDMA, Dr. Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, these systems are expected to bring heavy rains across Pakistan, which could lead to significant urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Dr. Tayyab Shah emphasized that these weather conditions could pose serious risks to public safety and infrastructure. Authorities have been urged to remain on high alert and take necessary precautions to mitigate potential damage from the expected rainfall and associated hazards.

He further stated that the NDMA has specifically warned about potential flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

These regions are at heightened risk due to the expected heavy rains.

Additionally, he highlighted that mountainous areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan face a high likelihood of landslides. Authorities in these areas have been urged to take precautionary measures to protect lives and property.

He also mentioned that multiple districts in Sindh and Balochistan are expected to experience heavy rainfall between August 27 and 30, as predicted by meteorologists.

The authorities in these regions have been advised to stay prepared for possible weather disruptions, he added.

He noted that the NDMA advisory highlighted a significant rise in river flows at Taunsa, Guddu and Kalabagh, which could threaten nearby settlements.

Authorities have been urged to remain on high alert and take immediate action to address any potential emergencies, he added.

Meanwhile, districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Swabi, have been issued warnings of potential flash floods in local streams.

Recent Stories

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

22 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

1 hour ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

1 hour ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

1 hour ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

2 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

2 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

2 hours ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

3 hours ago
 India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

3 hours ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan