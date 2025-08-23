- Home
Public Vigilance Urged As NDMA Warns Of Three Simultaneous Rain Systems From August 23 To 30
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday advised the citizens and authorities to stay alert following the issuance of a warning by the NDMA about three simultaneous rain-bearing systems expected to affect Pakistan from August 23 to August 30.
The NDMA, in a statement to a media news channel, highlighted that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning regarding the potential impact of three rain-bearing systems entering the
country.
According to technical team leader and spokesperson of the NDMA, Dr. Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, these systems are expected to bring heavy rains across Pakistan, which could lead to significant urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.
Dr. Tayyab Shah emphasized that these weather conditions could pose serious risks to public safety and infrastructure. Authorities have been urged to remain on high alert and take necessary precautions to mitigate potential damage from the expected rainfall and associated hazards.
He further stated that the NDMA has specifically warned about potential flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.
These regions are at heightened risk due to the expected heavy rains.
Additionally, he highlighted that mountainous areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan face a high likelihood of landslides. Authorities in these areas have been urged to take precautionary measures to protect lives and property.
He also mentioned that multiple districts in Sindh and Balochistan are expected to experience heavy rainfall between August 27 and 30, as predicted by meteorologists.
The authorities in these regions have been advised to stay prepared for possible weather disruptions, he added.
He noted that the NDMA advisory highlighted a significant rise in river flows at Taunsa, Guddu and Kalabagh, which could threaten nearby settlements.
Authorities have been urged to remain on high alert and take immediate action to address any potential emergencies, he added.
Meanwhile, districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Swabi, have been issued warnings of potential flash floods in local streams.
