Public Wants To Forget 'dark Era Of Imran Govt': Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Public wants to forget 'dark era of Imran govt': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said the people wanted to forget the 'dark era' prevailed during the last four years in the form of Imran Khan-led government.

Reacting to Fawad Chaudhry's statement, she regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resorted to feeding lies instead of seeking apology from the nation over their autocratic steps including amendment in the PECA, and victimization of political opponents, journalists and critics.

As regards the resignations of the PTI's parliamentarians from the National Assembly, she said it was nothing but another attempt to mislead the nation. The party had already played such cards in the past to save its government under the pretext of the so-called international conspiracy.

Marriyum said those who were imported by Imran Khan in his government from abroad had now approached the court in a bid to return their (foreign) homes.

