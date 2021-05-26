Regional Management Secretary, PTI Northern Sindh, Samreen Najeeb on Wednesday has said that the economy has started moving in the right direction and the PTI led government would now work to overcome the price hike

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Regional Management Secretary, PTI Northern Sindh, Samreen Najeeb on Wednesday has said that the economy has started moving in the right direction and the PTI led government would now work to overcome the price hike.

Talking to APP here, Ms Samreen said public welfare was an essence of the PM's political philosophy. She said the Federal government has started development projects in Sindh. It was also supplying vaccine while the PPP government was sucking blood of poor people.