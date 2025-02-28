Open Menu

Public Welfare Counters Set Up To Assist Citizens

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Public welfare counters set up to assist citizens

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Multiple public welfare programmes are being implemented across the Gujrat district on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk said on Friday.

Under the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' programme, financial assistance, including interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million for seven years, is being provided to citizens for house construction. The Punjab government will cover all service charges to ease financial burdens.

Additionally, initiatives such as the 'Kisan Card' and 'Himmat Card' are supporting farmers and low-income citizens.

The 'Kisan Card' provides financial aid, subsidies, and other facilities to enhance agricultural productivity, while the 'Himmat Card' ensures government assistance reaches deserving individuals.

For citizens’ convenience, information countres have been set up at the Deputy Commissioner Complex and tehsil offices. These counters offer services related to 'Maryam Ki Dastak', Easy business, Minority Card, Livestock Card, and more.

Recent Stories

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

6 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

11 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

17 minutes ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

26 minutes ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

26 minutes ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

28 minutes ago
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

36 minutes ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

56 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

59 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan