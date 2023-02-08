UrduPoint.com

Public Welfare, National Progress Among Govt's Priorities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Public welfare, national progress among govt's priorities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said public welfare and national progress were among the properties of the federal government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said public welfare and national progress were among the properties of the Federal government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The prime minister was talking to former members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, a PM Office Media Wing press release said.

Former MPAs, including Rana Mashhood, Auneza Fatima, Rahila Khadim Hussain and Rumesh Singh, separately called on the prime minister.

During meetings, the overall national and provincial political situation was discussed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Progress Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt F ..

Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Book fair at Government College University Lahore

Book fair at Government College University Lahore

4 minutes ago
 PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

1 minute ago
 Unverified Account of Renowned Journalist Says US- ..

Unverified Account of Renowned Journalist Says US-Planted Explosives Destroyed N ..

1 minute ago
 AFIGP adopts resolutions to reform policing in Isl ..

AFIGP adopts resolutions to reform policing in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Seatrade Maritime partners with Emirates Shipping ..

Seatrade Maritime partners with Emirates Shipping Association, YoungShip UAE

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.