ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said public welfare and national progress were among the priorities of the Federal government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The prime minister was talking to former members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, a PM Office Media Wing press release said.

Former MPAs, including Rana Mashhood, Aneeza Fatima, Rahila Khadim Hussain and Rumesh Singh, separately called on the prime minister.

During meetings, the overall national and provincial political situation was discussed.