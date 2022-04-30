UrduPoint.com

Public Welfare Priority Of New Govt: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Public welfare priority of new govt: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that welfare of people is a priority of the government and every effort will be made to serve masses of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that welfare of people is a priority of the government and every effort will be made to serve masses of the province.

The government along-with its allies, will take the province forward towards real progress and uplift of the province, he added.

Talking to the media after oath-taking ceremony, Hamza Shehbaz said that the people of the province had suffered for one month as they were deprived of chief executive.

The Punjab governor violated Lahore High Court's instructions whereas Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi committed sheer violations of the law and the Constitution in the formation of new government.

He said that the largest province of the country had been passing through constitutional crisis for about last one month.

The chief minister said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had to intervene to protect and uphold the law and the constitution.

He said it was very unfortunate that the personalities were given preference before the Constitution of the country and added that it was a humiliation of the people of the province.

He thanked Almighty Allah for being elected chief minister of the province.

Hamza Shehbaz said he was a worker of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were his leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Media Government

Recent Stories

Section 144 imposed on aerial firing and one wheel ..

Section 144 imposed on aerial firing and one wheeling

1 minute ago
 Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations for Nazi War ..

Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations for Nazi War Crimes - ICJ

1 minute ago
 ROCOR Bishops Continue Maintaining Normal Contacts ..

ROCOR Bishops Continue Maintaining Normal Contacts With Moscow Patriarchate - Ar ..

1 minute ago
 13 beggars caught

13 beggars caught

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility st ..

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility stores

5 minutes ago
 Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.