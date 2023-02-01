Public welfare projects be completed timely: Bilal Afzal

Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Bilal Afzal on Tuesday said that the caretaker government's first and foremost agenda was to serve the people beyond political affiliations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communication & Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Bilal Afzal on Tuesday said that the caretaker government's first and foremost agenda was to serve the people beyond political affiliations.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had clearly instructed that public projects should not be subject to red tapism, nor should there be any compromise on the quality of work of ongoing projects, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at C&W Department. A detailed briefing was presented to the caretaker minister regarding ongoing and completed projects of C&W for the current fiscal year across Punjab, Lahore and Kasur districts in particular.

Bilal Afzal said that only timely and transparent use of government resources could provide relief to the people.

He also sought the details of the funds used and released till the dissolution of previous cabinet.