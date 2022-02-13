'Public welfare projects being expedited'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said on Sunday that projects of public welfare were being expedited in the district by removing all obstacles.

The DC expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing development projects under the provincial highway Sialkot.

He said that working relations between the departments had been improved which would help ensure the completion of ongoing development projects within stipulated period.

He said that work was underway on 22 ongoing ADP projects and 14 new schemes in the district.

The DC said that necessary instructions had been given to the XEN Highway to expedite the projects.

He reviewed all schemes in detail and discussed the transfer of funds.

The DC directed the officers concerned for proper utilization of funds and ensuring the quality of work.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Assistant Director Development MohsinAli Riaz, XEN Highway Nouman Ashraf and other officers concerned werealso present on the occasion.