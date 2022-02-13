UrduPoint.com

'Public Welfare Projects Being Expedited'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

'Public welfare projects being expedited'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said on Sunday that projects of public welfare were being expedited in the district by removing all obstacles.

The DC expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing development projects under the provincial highway Sialkot.

He said that working relations between the departments had been improved which would help ensure the completion of ongoing development projects within stipulated period.

He said that work was underway on 22 ongoing ADP projects and 14 new schemes in the district.

The DC said that necessary instructions had been given to the XEN Highway to expedite the projects.

He reviewed all schemes in detail and discussed the transfer of funds.

The DC directed the officers concerned for proper utilization of funds and ensuring the quality of work.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Assistant Director Development MohsinAli Riaz, XEN Highway Nouman Ashraf and other officers concerned werealso present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sialkot Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

6 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

11 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

12 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>