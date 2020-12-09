UrduPoint.com
Public Welfare Projects In Progress In Punjab: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, public welfare projects worth billions of rupees had been started in the province.

In a statement issued here, she said the government was serving the masses whereas the opposition was spreading corona. The people were now aware of the corrupt politicians, she added.

The leaders of opposition should care for innocent people and stop playing with their lives, she said and added that it was time to fight against corona but the opposition was unable to understand severity of the situation.

She said that 613 confirmed cases had been reported and 24 patients died in Punjab during the last 24 hours while a total of 3,242 patients had died in Punjab.

The situation was critical but the opposition was doing enmity with people by holding publicmeetings, she asserted.

