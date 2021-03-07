UrduPoint.com
Public Welfare Projects To Be Completed On Time: CM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Public welfare projects to be completed on time: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public service was his mission and projects of public welfare would be completed within the stipulated time-frame.

In a media statement on Sunday, he said that the performance of the Southern Punjab Secretariat would be further improved.

The CM said that a separate secretariat had been set up for solving people's problems at their doorstep, adding that conspiratorial elements were once again hatching conspiracies to create obstacles in the development journey of Punjab.

He said that those elements failed in the past and they would meet the same fate in future as well. Those who were criticising for the sake of criticism, did not want solution to people's problems.

Usman Buzdar said that he would not relax until the grievances of the people were redressed. The incumbent government had always foiled conspiracies of such elements with public service and would continue to do so, he added. No one would be allowed to interfere in the agenda of public service, he asserted.

