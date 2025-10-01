Public Welfare To Remain Top Priority In Murree Uplift Drive: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 07:38 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Public convenience would remain the foremost priority in all development schemes of Murree, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said while presiding over an emergency meeting on ongoing uplift projects at his office on Wednesday.
The meeting brought together Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Umar Owais Kayani, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kamran Sagheer, Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ahmed, along with heads of departments concerned.
The participants reviewed progress on the improvement of GT Road and link roads, measures for eliminating wall chalking, removal of illegal encroachments and timely completion of development initiatives.
DC Shirazi emphasised that there would be no compromise on quality and transparency in public works. “Every project must translate into visible ease for the citizens,” he stressed, directing officials to accelerate pace without cutting corners.
He underlined that special measures should also be taken to enhance the city’s cleanliness and beauty. Timely completion of schemes, he added, would ensure the people receive relief without unnecessary delays.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed resolve to push ahead with the development process through coordinated action and collective responsibility.
