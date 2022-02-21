UrduPoint.com

Public Welfare Top Priorities Of KP Govt: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Shah Muhammd Khan Wazir on Monday said the provincial government believed in public service and taking pragmatic steps for welfare of the people

Talking to various delegations here at his office, he said the government was committed to provide basic facilities including health, education, employment and others to people at their doo-step without any discrimination, said news release issued here.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf would fulfill all the promises made with the people and record development projects were underway.

He added that the country was on the way of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

