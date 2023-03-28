'Public welfare top priority of govt', governor tells former lawmakers from Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that public welfare is the top priority of the government for which all resources are being utilized.

Talking to a delegation comprising former PML-N lawmakers from Gujrat during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said that the Prime Minister's initiative to distribute free flour under the Ramadan package among the poor people in Ramadan is commendable.

The delegation, led by former Member Provincial Assembly Haji Nasir Mehmood from Gujarat, included former MPA Haji Imran, former MPA from Gujranwala Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar and others.

The Governor Punjab said the country is currently faced with various challenges and the government is making sincere efforts to overcome these challenges.

He asked the former MPAs to continue their journey of service by staying in touch with the people.

The Governor Punjab said politics is the name of public service, adding that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government is committed to the development and prosperity of the country.