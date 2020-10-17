Public will never come out to support opposition leaders for their personal agendas, says Shibli Faraz

(@fidahassanain)

Shibli Faraz accompanied by Fawad Chaudhary has said that opposition has failed to organize powerful show and now it must learn from its yesterday failure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said tha the public would never support personal agendas of opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Shibli Farza said the opposition parties failed to organize a successful public show in Gujranwala despite month-long preparations and speeches.

“Opposition must learn from this flopped show,” said Shibli Faraz accompanied by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary in Islamabad on Saturday.

Shibli said the failed to fill the stadium in Gujranwala because people rejected them.

“They were out for their own interests and not for the public. They have no further plan,” he said, adding that they [opposition] lacked unity among the opposition alliance as Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was asked to address when people had left the venue.

He further said the opposition leaders, particularly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Khawaja Asif, used indecent and inappropriate language in their speeches.

He stated that some opposition leaders spoke the language of the enemy and targeted the national institutions in their speeches, which will not be allowed.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion, saying that opposition parties could gather only 15,000 to 18,000 in Gujranwala where millions of people live.

Nawaz Sharif s narrative, he said, was totally an anti-state and tantamount to attacking the state. He said confrontation among institutions was the narrative of the enemy.

Fawad Chaudhary said Pakistan Army rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror.

“A young captain was martyred yesterday in fight against terrorists. This is what Pakistan Army is doing for this land,” said Fawad Chaudhary.

He reiterated that they would bring back Nawaz and asked him to return the money he looted from the public exchequer and that’s all.