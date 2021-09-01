Public will observe 'visible change' in South Punjab health sector soon: ACS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Public will witness a 'visible change' in health sector of South Punjab after completion of ongoing projects and up-gradation of existing health facilities

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said this during a meeting with a delegation of Young Doctors Reformers Association which called on him at his office here on Wednesday.

Led by Dr Mian Adnan, the delegation consisted of Dr Mazhar Chaudhary and Dr Zahid Sarfaraz.

The ACS said that after accomplishment of Nishtar-II, extension of CPEIC, building of Mother and Childcare Hospital ans by up-gradation facilities of BHUs and RHUs, masses would benefit.

Doctors' delegation apprised Mr Zafar on medics' problems and he ensured them of the resolution.