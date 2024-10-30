Publication of textbooks for new educational year to be completed by December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Balochistan Textbooks Board has revealed that the publication of textbooks for the new educational year would be completed by December this year with the saving of Rs 750 million of the national exchequers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has presided over the review meeting on the performance of the textbook board held here on Wednesday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The meeting was told that the book publishing tender has been awarded to firms with reliable reputations and the lowest bid, through a transparent nationwide call for tenders. It was revealed that through transparency in the publishing process, there will be a direct saving of Rs 750 million for the next year, but the total saving will be one billion rupees after comparing the annual inflation and other expenses.

The Chairman Balochistan Textbooks Board, Gulab Khan Khilji said that the curriculum in Balochistan is being aligned with the national curriculum and scanning barcodes are also being inserted on every page of the newly printed books so that teachers can refer to the online portal for any guidance. He added that a research and development wing has been established in the Balochistan Textbook Board, which will continuously supervise the research work.

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti appreciated the performance of the Balochistan Textbooks Board and directed the officials of the education department to ensure timely delivery of books to schools for the academic year 2025.

In this regard, the Directorate of Schools and Balochistan Textbook Board should create a viable mechanism for the timely delivery of books to schools at the Union Council level in the districts and submit their recommendations to the Principal Secretary Office within ten days.

The CM said that a curriculum should be taught to the children of Balochistan, based on modern research.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that officers will be encouraged due to their best performance and pledged that their posting tenure will be protected in the current government.

He said that officers should not indulge in any blackmailing and maintain the positive reforms in the government departments and legislation will be enacted to maintain these reforms in future.

CM expressed that the continuity of positive initiatives will be maintained in the future as well.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that it is a matter of happiness that the initiatives of the Balochistan Textbook Board have been adopted with appreciation by the Punjab Textbook Board. “The educational reforms of our current provincial government are being appreciated and adopted in other provinces,” he added.

Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Education Muhammad Saleh Nasar were present in the meeting.