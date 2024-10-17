Publicis Media Onboarded By Nestlé Pakistan As Media Agency Partner
Publicis Media has been selected by Nestlé Pakistan to oversee its media strategy in Pakistan, aiming to drive transformation in the realm of media and drive effectiveness and efficiency of its spends across media touchpoints
Jason Avanceña, CEO Nestlé Pakistan, emphasized the significance of media transformation in achieving long-term growth and industry leadership. "Nestlé seeks to leverage data and technology to catalyze change and establish new benchmarks for marketing excellence in Pakistan," he said.
Benish Irshad, CEO Publicis Media Pakistan, commented, "We believe that this collaboration will be instrumental in accelerating Nestlé Pakistan's digital transformation journey and aligning with the company's goals of achieving marketing excellence within the FMCG sector in the country.
"
Fuad Ghazanfar, Head of Communications & Marketing Services at Nestlé Pakistan, stated, "This partnership aligns with our broader objective of enhancing audience engagement and maximizing the return on media investments."
The appointment of Publicis Media as Nestlé's consolidated media agency became effective on September 1, 2024.
As the media and digital landscape in Pakistan accelerates, Nestlé Pakistan is committed to driving transformation and setting new industry standards.
