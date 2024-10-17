Open Menu

Publicis Media Onboarded By Nestlé Pakistan As Media Agency Partner

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 05:38 PM

Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Media Agency Partner

Publicis Media has been selected by Nestlé Pakistan to oversee its media strategy in Pakistan, aiming to drive transformation in the realm of media and drive effectiveness and efficiency of its spends across media touchpoints

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Publicis Media has been selected by Nestlé Pakistan to oversee its media strategy in Pakistan, aiming to drive transformation in the realm of media and drive effectiveness and efficiency of its spends across media touchpoints.

Jason Avanceña, CEO Nestlé Pakistan, emphasized the significance of media transformation in achieving long-term growth and industry leadership. "Nestlé seeks to leverage data and technology to catalyze change and establish new benchmarks for marketing excellence in Pakistan," he said.

Benish Irshad, CEO Publicis Media Pakistan, commented, "We believe that this collaboration will be instrumental in accelerating Nestlé Pakistan's digital transformation journey and aligning with the company's goals of achieving marketing excellence within the FMCG sector in the country.

"

Fuad Ghazanfar, Head of Communications & Marketing Services at Nestlé Pakistan, stated, "This partnership aligns with our broader objective of enhancing audience engagement and maximizing the return on media investments."

The appointment of Publicis Media as Nestlé's consolidated media agency became effective on September 1, 2024.

As the media and digital landscape in Pakistan accelerates, Nestlé Pakistan is committed to driving transformation and setting new industry standards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Company September Media Industry

Recent Stories

PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner ex ..

PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion

3 minutes ago
 SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against consti ..

SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment

16 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab ..

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

27 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group match ..

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..

35 minutes ago
 Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

42 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

4 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

4 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan