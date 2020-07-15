UrduPoint.com
Publicity, Parking Fee Contracts Auctioned

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:25 PM

The publicity and parking fee contracts in limits of tehsil Sadar were auctioned here on Wednesday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The publicity and parking fee contracts in limits of tehsil Sadar were auctioned here on Wednesday.

The auction process was completed under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar, Shahzad Mahboob.

The publicity fee contract was auctioned in over Rs ten million. Zilla Council parking fee contract also awarded in Rs 220,000.

The auction was held at Zilla Council Raza Hall while Chief Officer tehsil Council Iqbal Khan was also present.

