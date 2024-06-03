- Home
Publicizing Sensitive Documents Like Ciphers In Public And Acquitting The Culprits Who Played With National Security As Mere Negligence Shows The Bias And Malice Of The Judges.Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Quick hearing of the powerful and the cases of people involved in minor crimes not being heard for years is a clear reflection of the failure of the justice system. Information Secretary Q-League Punjab
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd May, 2024) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, while discussing the decision to annul the sentence in the cipher case, said that the lack of compliance with the law is the biggest obstacle in the way of the country's development.
It is not a big deal to have a worse justice system where judges make decisions fearing public popularity and criticism.He said that the acquittal of the criminals who play with the national security by publicizing sensitive documents like ciphers in public gatherings shows the partiality and malice of the judges.The cases of people involved in trivial crimes are not heard for years.Being heard is an exact reflection of the failure of the justice system.
