PUC appeal mosque committees to help lockdown affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Ulema during Friday sermons appealed to mosque administrations across the country to join in efforts for taking care of the poor as well as daily wagers affected by coronavirus lockdown or economic slowdown.

Mosque committees were urged to distribute food ration bags among the deprived sections in their respective areas.

Furthermore, PUC and Darul Afta Pakistan Ulema urged the people to strictly observe SOPs mandated by government to prevent spread of coronavirus during funeral of suspects and confirmed corona patients.

They called upon the bereaved families to contact local leadership of PUC for funeral prayer and burial rites of the COVID-19 victims.

The religious figures advised people to seek Allah Almighty's forgiveness with full humility and seek His blessings for afflicted humanity.

"People should judiciously follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic, said a press release.