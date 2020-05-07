PUC appeals protest against Indian atrocities in IoK on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Ulema Council will protest against Indian Army's atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and martyrdom of Kashmiri freedom fighter Riaz Naikoo on Friday

In a joint statement by PUC chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other Ulema here on Thursday, ulema, speakers and Mushaikh will express their solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and condemn the Indian atrocities.

The PUC office bearers appealed to the ulema to specially pray for freedom of Kashmir in their prayers after Juma congregations.

They said that India had converted the held valley into a big jail for Kashmiris adding that martyrdom of Riaz Naikoo, second to Muzaffar Wani Shaheed was part of the massacre.

They said that India had failed to suppress the freedom struggles of Kashmiris despite deploying 800,000 Indian troops in held valley.

Now Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was trying to mislead the world by blaming Pakistan to hide India's illegal activities in the occupied valley .

The PUC appealed to the world power to take notice of Indian atrocitiesin Kashmir and stop Indian aggression in IoK.