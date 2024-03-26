PUC Applauds UN Resolution On Gaza, Condemns Attacks On Chinese Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Tuesday welcomed the United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza, affirming that Israel's actions has constituted genocide in Gaza, surpassing even the brutality witnessed during the Second World War
Emphasizing the imperative of implementing the resolution, the Council underscored its significance as a pivotal victory for Islamic and just nations.
Pakistan and its people ardently aspired for the establishment of Palestine as a secure and sovereign state, it said adding that demonstrating unwavering solidarity with their oppressed Palestinian brethren, Pakistan and its populace advocated for a fair, comprehensive, and sustainable resolution to the Palestinian conflict.
These sentiments were expressed by the Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, along with esteemed scholars including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pittafi, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hasan, Maulana Hanif Osmani, and Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa, among others.
Expressing grave concern over the dire situation in Palestine, where over 30,000 Palestinians, including more than 20,000 children and women, have tragically lost their lives since October 7, the religious scholars and leaders highlighted the unprecedented suffering endured by humanity in Gaza. They condemned Israel's egregious violations of moral principles and commended the Security Council's resolution as a beacon of hope amidst the despair plaguing Palestine and the Muslim Ummah.
They asserted that the resolution marked a crucial initial step in halting Israel's brutal campaign in Gaza, pledging continued support from Islamic nations, particularly Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and the religious factions of the Muslim Ummah, to secure the rightful establishment of Palestine as a safe and independent entity.
Raising the voice for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable resolution to the Palestinian conflict, the leaders decried the relentless Israeli assaults during the sacred month of Ramazan, which had inflicted untold suffering, hunger, and deprivation upon the people of Gaza. They stressed the urgent need to implement the Security Council resolution to curb Israel's belligerence, terrorism, and cruelty, thereby averting further devastation and bloodshed.
Furthermore, the PUC vehemently condemned the recent attack on Chinese citizens in Bisham. Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi conveyed profound sadness and sorrow regarding this deplorable incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Chinese residents.
Ashrafi emphasized the profound significance of the Pakistan-China friendship, asserting that every nefarious scheme devised by adversaries would ultimately falter. He assured that the perpetrators responsible for the heinous act against our Chinese brethren would be brought to justice, unequivocally.
Highlighting the swift and compassionate response of the prime minister for promptly offering condolences at the Chinese Embassy, Ashrafi underscored the depth and resilience of the bonds between Pakistan and China.
