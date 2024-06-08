Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Saturday announced its full support for the recent Fatwa issued by the Supreme Council of Ulema of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which mandates that performing Hajj without official permission is impermissible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Saturday announced its full support for the recent Fatwa issued by the Supreme Council of Ulema of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which mandates that performing Hajj without official permission is impermissible.

The PUC appeals to all Muslims to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations set by Saudi Arabia regarding Hajj.

The PUC emphasized the importance of booking Hajj only through companies authorized by the Saudi government. Unauthorized bookings and travel arrangements will be considered illegal, and violators will face severe penalties, it added.

In a statement, the PUC leadership, including Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pittafi, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hasan, Maulana Hanif Osmani, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, and Maulana Saadullah Ludhianwi, stressed that Hajj was a time for worship and not for political or sectarian activities.

"The Fatwa of the Council of prominent Ulemas of Saudi Arabia is clear: performing Hajj without the required permissions is a sin. We urge all intending pilgrims to respect this ruling to avoid legal complications," the PUC leaders stated.

They said the leadership of Saudi Arabia has previously warned that all Hajj arrangements must be made through approved companies and they have announced heavy fines and legal consequences for those attempting to perform Hajj without proper authorization.

They reiterated this warning and encourages all pilgrims to comply with these regulations to ensure a peaceful and lawful pilgrimage.