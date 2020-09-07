PUC believes on Tauheed, Khatm-e-Nabuwat, protection of Harmain Sharifain: Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Central Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Chairman Muttahida Ulema board Punjab, Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Monday that Ulema of all schools of thought had a belief on Tauheed, Khatm-e-Nabuwat and protection of Harmain Sharifain.

Addressing a press conference here at circuit house, he said that Muharramul Haram had passed peacefully and the role of law enforcement agencies, Ulema and the media was commendable in this regard.

He said that some anti-social elements had launched a campaign through social media for promoting sectarianism but Ulema foiled their nefarious designs by showing unity among their ranks.

He said that Pakistan Ulema Council welcomed the crackdown launched by the government against such elements who had tried to create hatred.

He also demanded speedy trial of the responsible.

Allama Ashrafi said that his recent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar remained very encouraging, in which, the CM Punjab appreciated the role of Ulema to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements.

He said that some days ago, another campaign was launched on social media by anti-social elements, in which, 97 people belonged to India and other countries were involved.

He said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)extended its cooperation with Pakistan Ulema Council andblocked several pages on social media.