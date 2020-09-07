UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUC Believes On Tauheed, Khatm-e-Nabuwat, Protection Of Harmain Sharifain: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

PUC believes on Tauheed, Khatm-e-Nabuwat, protection of Harmain Sharifain: Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Central Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Chairman Muttahida Ulema board Punjab, Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Monday that Ulema of all schools of thought had a belief on Tauheed, Khatm-e-Nabuwat and protection of Harmain Sharifain.

Addressing a press conference here at circuit house, he said that Muharramul Haram had passed peacefully and the role of law enforcement agencies, Ulema and the media was commendable in this regard.

He said that some anti-social elements had launched a campaign through social media for promoting sectarianism but Ulema foiled their nefarious designs by showing unity among their ranks.

He said that Pakistan Ulema Council welcomed the crackdown launched by the government against such elements who had tried to create hatred.

He also demanded speedy trial of the responsible.

Allama Ashrafi said that his recent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar remained very encouraging, in which, the CM Punjab appreciated the role of Ulema to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements.

He said that some days ago, another campaign was launched on social media by anti-social elements, in which, 97 people belonged to India and other countries were involved.

He said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)extended its cooperation with Pakistan Ulema Council andblocked several pages on social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Media All Government Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

56 minutes ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

2 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.