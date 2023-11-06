PUC calls for national unity, action against extremism, terrorism

The Central Executive and Consultative Body of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), under the leadership of Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Monday convened with more than 200 members representing various religious scholars and leaders from across the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Central Executive and Consultative Body of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), under the leadership of Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Monday convened with more than 200 members representing various religious scholars and leaders from across the nation.

The gathering aimed to address the current situation in the country and make vital decisions for the betterment of Pakistan.

The council, while acknowledging the urgent need for national unity and action against terrorism and extremism, highlighted that hostile elements were actively undermining Pakistan's economic and social well-being, as evidenced by recent acts of terrorism in the country.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, the PUC announced nationwide conventions of religious scholars and leaders, under the umbrella of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ and urged to fully implement the ‘National Action Plan’ to combat extremism and terrorism effectively. It called upon all sects and schools of thought within Pakistan to unite against terrorism and extend full support to Pakistan's security forces and other relevant authorities.

The council emphasized that all scholars from different schools of thought in islam had endorsed a Fatwa (religious decree) against unjust killings, and they vehemently opposed all armed groups operating against the state, which were not only in violation of Islamic teachings but also a threat to national unity.

The council strongly condemned sectarianism, armed clashes based on sectarian differences, and attempts to impose one's ideology on others through force. It declared such actions as contrary to Islamic principles and against the laws of Pakistan.

Regarding the recent apex court decision to abolish the military courts, the PUC expressed its reservations and requested to reconsider it, especially in the current circumstances. It also urged the government to file an appeal against it in the larger interest of the country and nation.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government in addressing the issue of illegal Afghan refugees and urged Afghan friends to legalize their status in Pakistan. It further said the council was willing to engage with the Ministry of Interior to resolve any issues faced by illegal Afghan residents in the country.

The council strongly condemned the injustices and barbarism committed by Israel in Palestine. It anticipated that Arab leaders and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would take practical actions against these atrocities.

In addition, the council expressed disappointment in the silence and support provided by the United States, the United Kingdom, and European countries to Israel besides expressing gratitude to Russia and China for their positions on the Israel-Palestine issue and calling on Muslim countries with diplomatic ties to Israel to terminate such relationships immediately.