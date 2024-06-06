PUC chairman stresses sanctity of Hajj, urges pilgrims to avoid political, sectarian activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday underscored the importance of maintaining the sanctity of Hajj as a purely religious duty.

Speaking alongside prominent Ulema and Mashaykh, and Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Punjab Zone Chairman Saeed Malik here at a press conference, he urged pilgrims to refrain from engaging in political and sectarian activities during their pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Ashrafi specifically advised pilgrims to avoid carrying political flags, banners, or pictures, and to steer clear of political gatherings or communal debates. He emphasised that adherence to Saudi laws and regulations was crucial for a successful and respectful pilgrimage.

Highlighting the scale of this year's pilgrimage, Ashrafi mentioned that between 68,000 government-sponsored pilgrims and an additional 90,000 private pilgrims were expected to perform Hajj. He noted that all operations related to Hajj would be completed by June 12.

Addressing economic issues, Ashrafi praised the efforts of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and local traders, which resulted in the stabilisation of the Dollar, bringing it down from 332 to 287.

Ashrafi also reminded prospective pilgrims that performing Hajj requires official permission. Those intending to perform Umrah or holding an Iqama must secure the necessary approvals to participate in Hajj, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for their exceptional Hajj arrangements, specifically thanking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, for the ‘Route to Makkah’ programme.

Concluding his remarks, Ashrafi addressed an unfortunate incident involving Pakistani beggars in Haram, calling it a source of national shame and urging better conduct from all pilgrims.

Other notables at the press conference included Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Mufti Naseem islam, Maulana Qari Mubasher Rahimi, and Qari Faisal Amin.